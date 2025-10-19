Pakistan launches first Hyperspectral Satellite HS-1 from China

The launch of HS-1 marks a new era in the development of space-based applications in agriculture, disaster management, urban development, and environmental monitoring,” SUPARCO said in the statement

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has successfully launched its first Hyperspectral Satellite, HS-1, from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre (JSLC), with the mission’s live broadcast aired from Suparco’s Karachi complex, the space agency confirmed.

The launch was conducted in the presence of Pakistani scientists and engineers. A Suparco spokesperson announced that the satellite had successfully entered its orbit and that in-orbit testing will take around two months before HS-1 becomes fully operational.

The spokesperson explained that HS-1 will analyze land, vegetation, water, and urban areas, providing high-resolution images across hundreds of spectral bands. The satellite is expected to transform agricultural planning, environmental monitoring, and disaster management, assisting in tracking deforestation, pollution, glacier melting, and assessing geological risks in CPEC projects.

Suparco Chairman Muhammad Yousuf Khan congratulated the nation, highlighting the government’s vital support in realizing this national milestone. The launch represents a major stride toward Pakistan’s self-reliance in space technology and aligns with the goals of the National Space Policy and Vision 2047.

In a statement, the Foreign Office termed the HS-1 launch a significant milestone, emphasizing that it reflects the strong Pakistan–China partnership in the peaceful use of outer space.

Disaster management and early warning

SUPARCO emphasized that the satellite will be a critical tool for early warning systems and post-disaster response. Its advanced imaging technology will facilitate flood prediction, landslide tracking, and geo-hazard assessment, particularly in Pakistan’s mountainous and seismically active regions such as the Karakoram Highway and northern areas.

“HS-1 will enhance disaster preparedness by providing timely data on floods, earthquakes, deforestation, and land degradation,” the statement added.

Space self-reliance

The launch of HS-1 is part of Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen its remote sensing capabilities and expand its space-based infrastructure. SUPARCO said the mission aligns with the National Space Policy and SUPARCO Vision 2047, which aim to position Pakistan as a regional leader in space technology and innovation.

“This mission reflects Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging space technology for sustainable national development,” SUPARCO concluded.