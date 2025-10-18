Saudi tech group launches AI hub in Pakistan for research, digital solutions

Saudi Arabia’s GO Telecommunications launched the GO AI Hub in Pakistan to promote AI research, digital solutions, and link freelancers with tech firms. The initiative strengthens bilateral ties.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Saudi Arabia’s GO Telecommunications Group here on Saturday launched an artificial intelligence hub in Pakistan aimed at promoting research, providing digital solutions and creating linkages between freelancers and tech firms.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, National Coordinator SIFC Gen. Sarfaraz Ahmed, CEO GO Group Yahya bin Saleh Al-Mansour, and CEO PSEB Abu Bakar jointly pressed the button to inaugurate the GO AI Hub.

The initiative, established in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s GO Telecommunications Group, aims to promote AI research, knowledge exchange, digital capacity building, and co-creation of technology solutions to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the digital domain.

In her address, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said the launch of the GO AI Hub marks a new chapter in the decades-long, brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

She said that the GO AI Hub is not a traditional agreement or a one-time transaction, but a sustainable digital platform enabling Pakistani professionals and entrepreneurs to engage directly with Saudi businesses without the need to travel or spend additional resources.

“Through this hub, young Pakistani freelancers — who have already placed Pakistan among the top three global outsourcing nations — can now offer their services to Saudi companies remotely,” she said.

The minister said that a major investment in data infrastructure would follow, supporting Pakistan’s growing digital ecosystem.

“This initiative aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of a Digital Nation Pakistan and the National AI Policy. It demonstrates that the government’s policies are moving from paper to real-world execution,” she added.

Shaza said the GO AI Hub would generate employment opportunities, provide technical training, attract foreign investment, and help local startups expand their footprint globally.

She said that the foundation for future collaborations had been laid, terming the project “the first drop of many to come,” and expressed confidence that Pakistan would soon witness billions of dollars in new investments.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the team of federal ministers, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, for their hard work in bringing this major project to fruition.

Shaza added that Pakistan is now witnessing tangible results, with visible growth in investment, emerging technological talent, and expanding centers of artificial intelligence across the country.

She said Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan through both good and difficult times, and this partnership has further deepened bilateral cooperation in technology and innovation.

The minister expressed optimism that the 17 newly signed agreements between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the IT sector would further enhance cooperation.

She congratulated all the stakeholders involved and said these were among the “hundreds of new agreements” expected in the future under the growing partnership between the two brotherly nations.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki said that the GO AI Hub will focus on artificial intelligence and new digital solutions.

He said that the Hub will also help share knowledge, build skills, and develop talent in Pakistan. The company has already achieved success with a hub in Silicon Valley, USA, and is now bringing that vision to Pakistan, he added.

The ambassador said the project reflected the strong brotherhood, cooperation, and deep-rooted relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

“This initiative highlights our shared commitment to innovation, technology, education, and knowledge sharing. We look forward to more projects that will strengthen the strategic partnership between our two countries,” he added.

He expressed confidence that the hub would bring long-term benefits, new opportunities, and stronger ties between the two brotherly nations.

CEO GO Group Yahya bin Saleh Al-Mansour said the launch of the GO AI Hub in Islamabad, following the first established in Silicon Valley, marked a new chapter in Saudi-Pakistan cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital innovation, and ICT development.

He said the initiative reflects the shared vision of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the leadership of Pakistan to strengthen bilateral technological and economic ties.

“The launch of the GO AI Hub in Islamabad signifies our confidence in Pakistan’s digital ecosystem, talented youth, and innovation potential. We are here to transform this relationship into action by connecting the Saudi and Pakistani technology landscapes,” he said.

He said the company’s upcoming investments in data centers and cybersecurity infrastructure would lay the foundation for a robust digital future in Pakistan.

Pakistan has immense potential in AI and digital transformation. Together, we can drive innovation and unlock new opportunities for our people,” he said.

He invited Pakistani companies and institutions to engage with the GO AI Hub to explore AI-led opportunities in the Saudi market. “We encourage Pakistani talent to utilize this collaboration to build AI-driven solutions offered through the platform”, he added.

CEO PSEB Abu Bakar highlighted how swiftly the initiative materialised, reflecting the strong alignment between the leaderships of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and the growing enthusiasm for technological cooperation.

“This program got really exciting,” he said. “If we can take this as a case study, it shows that when things align, progress happens fast. We were at GoTelecom’s office just three weeks ago — and now we are here at the launch.” “I think within three weeks, the GoTelecom team put everything together.

Calling the GO AI Hub a “perfect synergy and a win-win for everyone,” he said the initiative would open vast opportunities for Pakistani startups, tech firms, and service providers to connect with the Saudi market and global technology networks.