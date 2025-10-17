Microsoft launches new AI upgrades to Windows 11, boosting Copilot

(Reuters) - Microsoft (MSFT.O) has rolled out a series of artificial intelligence upgrades to Windows 11 that would make its Copilot AI assistant more appealing to users by making it easier to automate tasks and connect with services across devices.

Users can now use the wake word "Hey Copilot" to activate the AI assistant and execute voice commands in a new opt-in feature on any Windows 11 PC, Microsoft said.

The company is also expanding Copilot Vision - which can analyze content on users' screens and answer related questions - to all markets where Copilot is offered.

Microsoft said it would also launch a feature for Windows Insiders that would allow users to engage with Vision through text, and not just with voice.

The company has been racing to boost adoption and usage of Copilot, to better compete with tech giants Google (GOOGL.O) and Meta (META.O) that have pushed their own AI assistants through features in devices, applications and browsers.

The Microsoft update also includes an experimental 'Copilot Actions' mode that enables its AI assistant to perform real-world tasks for users — such as booking restaurant reservations or ordering groceries — from the desktop.

The tool expands on a similar capability first announced for the web browser in May.

Microsoft said the agents will start with limited permissions, and would only obtain access to resources that a user explicitly provides.

The company also launched its 'Gaming Copilot' embedded Xbox Ally consoles on Thursday, which allows players to engage with the AI assistant for real-time tips, recommendations and support.

"We think we're on the cusp of the next evolution, which is where AI happens, not just in that chatbot, but gets naturally integrated into the hundreds of millions of experiences that people use every day," said Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's consumer chief marketing officer.