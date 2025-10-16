US lawmaker says licensing deal for TikTok algorithm would raise 'serious concerns'

(Reuters) - The chair of the House Select Committee on China said Thursday that a licensing agreement for use of the TikTok algorithm as part of a deal by Chinese-based ByteDance to sell US assets of the short video app would raise "serious concerns."

Representative John Moolenaar, a Republican, is waiting for briefing to get more details on the deal that White House officials said previously would include the new owners of TikTok's US assets licensing the algorithm. "I think anytime you have (China) with leverage over the algorithm, I think that's a problem," Moolenaar said at a forum.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Sept. 25 declaring the plan to sell TikTok's US operations to a consortium of US and global investors meets the national security requirements set out in a 2024 law.