Internet services may slow as PTCL begins maintenance on submarine cable

The maintenance work—being carried out by an international cable consortium—commences today around 11am, and may continue for up to 18 hours

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has announced a planned maintenance activity on one of its submarine cables to repair a faulty repeater.

According to a PTCL Group spokesperson, the maintenance work—being carried out by an international cable consortium—will commence on Tuesday (today) at around 11am and may continue for up to 18 hours.

During this period, customers may experience temporary degradation in internet services.

The spokesperson expressed regret over the inconvenience and assured that all necessary measures are being taken to minimise service impact.

The connectivity slowdown is expected to have a direct impact on digital-dependent sectors, including businesses, financial services, online education, and media operations that rely heavily on stable internet connectivity.

Remote workers and students attending virtual classes may also experience interruptions during the maintenance period.

