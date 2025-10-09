Delivery robot firm Serve Robotics partners with DoorDash to expand reach

In-focus

(Reuters) - Serve Robotics said on Thursday it is partnering with DoorDash to deploy its sidewalk robots to fulfill orders on the food delivery platform, in a move to capture more customers and expand its reach beyond Uber Eats.

Shares of the San Francisco-based robotics firm surged more than 25% in mid-day trading, hitting their highest level in eight months.

 

