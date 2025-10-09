Google to power LA28 with cloud infrastructure, AI tools

Google becomes the official cloud provider for the LA 2028 Olympics, providing AI tools and cloud support for operations and broadcasts. YouTube will host Games content, enhancing fan experience.

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Google will serve as the official cloud provider of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games and has joined LA28 as a founding partner, organisers said on Wednesday, in a deal that also extends to Team USA and NBCUniversal's U.S. coverage.

The partnership will use Google's cloud infrastructure and AI tools, including its Gemini model and new Google Search features such as "AI Mode" to help fans discover information during NBCUniversal's multi-platform broadcasts and to support LA28 operations, the organisers said.

LA28 chairperson and president Casey Wasserman said the tie-up aims to deliver "a technologically advanced, engaging and digitally accessible Games," adding that Google's products would help attendees navigate venues and get real-time information.

Google marketing vice president Marvin Chow said the collaboration would make the Games "more personal and interactive" for fans.

NBCUniversal's ad chief Mark Marshall said combining Google's technology with NBCU's content would create "a world class viewing experience."

YouTube will also partner with NBCUniversal to host select Games-related content as an extension of NBCU's coverage, the companies said.

Organisers said Google's technology would support millions of fans, athletes and more than 70,000 volunteers and workers expected for LA28.

The announcement comes amid a surge of sponsorship announcements this year by LA28, the private, non-profit company organising the Games.

Google is LA28's fifth founding partner, joining Starbucks, Honda, Comcast and Delta.

LA28 set a goal of signing $800 million to $1 billion in new deals in 2025, which would lift total sponsorship revenue to about $2 billion. A top official last month told Reuters the Games were on track to meet or exceed its targets.

The Los Angeles Games will mark the city's third time hosting the Olympics, after 1932 and 1984, and its first Paralympics. LA28 has said it plans to rely on existing venues rather than build new permanent infrastructure.