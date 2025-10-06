Saudi Arabia's GO Group to launch AI hub in Pakistan

Centre to foster digital innovation, talent development and bilateral cooperation in AI and data-driven solutions

(Web Desk) - Saudi Arabia’s GO Telecommunications Group will establish the GO AI Hub Pakistan in October 2025, a new initiative aimed at strengthening artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and innovation ties between Riyadh and Islamabad.

The announcement was made during a meeting at the company’s Riyadh headquarters between Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja and GO Group executives, according to an official statement released Saturday.

The two sides explored avenues of cooperation in data centre development, technical talent training, and the expansion of digital infrastructure in Pakistan, reflecting a shared vision to boost regional connectivity and technological advancement.

The GO AI Hub will serve as a platform for knowledge transfer, capacity building, and co-creation of digital solutions, promoting collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in emerging technologies.

Minister Shaza Fatima lauded the group’s expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and data-driven services, emphasising its role in advancing digital innovation. She also reiterated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s “Digital Nation Vision Pakistan”, which seeks to position the country as a regional technology hub.

The official launch ceremony of the AI Hub will be attended by senior government representatives and industry leaders from both countries.