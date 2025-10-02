SUPARCO announces nationwide celebrations of World Space Week 2025

The week to be celebrated from 4th to 10th of this month

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The National Space Agency of Pakistan, SUPARCO has announced the commencement of World Space Week 2025, the world’s largest annual space event, to be celebrated from October 4–10 October across Pakistan and worldwide.

This year’s theme, “Living in Space”, emphasises how humanity is preparing to live and work beyond Earth, underscoring the importance of space science and technology in shaping the future of humankind.

World Space Week was declared by the United Nations in 1999 and is celebrated annually between 04–10 October to commemorate two historic milestones: the launch of the first artificial satellite, Sputnik-1 on 4 October 1957, and the signing of the Outer Space Treaty on 10 October 1967.

It serves as a platform to highlight the remarkable contributions of space exploration and its impact on improving life on Earth.

As the National Coordinator of World Space Week in Pakistan, SUPARCO has been leading this global celebration in the country since 2005.

Pakistan has consistently been among the top nations in terms of the number of activities organized, and in 2024, the country achieved the distinction of ranking first worldwide with above 6000 events conducted across the nation.

For World Space Week 2025, SUPARCO has planned a vibrant series of events to engage students and the public with the wonders of space science.

The activities include teachers’ training workshops on making and launching water rockets at Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Gilgit; the flagship Space Camp 2025 featuring exciting workshops and a contest on designing, building, and launching a model satellite; space van visits to schools to reach students in remote areas; academic visits to SUPARCO facilities; and nationwide contests such as the Best Space School competition, Space Ambassador contests for science and astronomy societies, and public competitions aimed at promoting creativity and scientific thinking.

These diverse activities are designed to bring the excitement of space closer to communities, motivating young cadres to pursue careers in space science, satellite technology, remote sensing, astronomy, and related fields.

SUPARCO has called upon all institutions and the public to join hands in celebrating the biggest space event on Earth – World Space Week 2025.