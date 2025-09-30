Italy warns Gaza aid flotilla of naval call before critical zone

(Reuters) - The international flotilla trying to deliver aid to Gaza said Italy had informed it on Tuesday that the naval frigate shadowing it would soon issue a radio call, offering participants the opportunity to abandon ship and return to shore before reaching a "critical zone".

The Global Sumud Flotilla said it would continue to sail onwards with over 40 civilian boats carrying parliamentarians, lawyers and activists including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, aiming to break Israel's blockade of the Palestinian enclave.

The Reuters Daily Briefing newsletter provides all the news you need to start your

Earlier on Tuesday, the Italian defence ministry said its navy would stop following the international flotilla once it reached within 150 nautical miles (278 km) of the shore of Gaza.