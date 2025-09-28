UAE president meets OpenAI CEO to discuss AI collaboration

(Reuters) - The president of the United Arab Emirates, which has been spending billions in its push to become a global player in AI, met OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, the UAE state news agency reported.

Discussions between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Altman focused on strengthening cooperation between OpenAI and its counterparts in the UAE, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence research and its practical applications, the state news agency said.

"This cooperation aligns with the UAE's ambition to establish an integrated AI ecosystem, supporting the country's development plans and its drive to build a knowledge-based economy," the agency added.

The UAE, a major oil exporter, is building one of the world's largest AI data centers and launching a new Arabic-language AI model.

It has also been looking to leverage its strong relations with the United States to secure access to AI technology.

In May, the UAE and the U.S. signed an agreement for the Gulf state to build one of the largest artificial intelligence campuses outside the U.S. The deal was announced during President Donald Trump's visit to Abu Dhabi.