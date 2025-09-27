PTA approves Wi-Fi 7 rollout in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has given the green light for Wi-Fi 7 adoption in the 6 GHz band (5925–6425 MHz), alongside all future Wi-Fi generations.

The decision marks Pakistan as one of the first Asia-Pacific countries to embrace this advanced technology, signalling a bold step towards digital innovation and leadership.

Wi-Fi 7, also referred to as IEEE 802.11be, promises ultra-high data rates, exceptionally low latency and improved reliability. The technology supports 8K video streaming, augmented and virtual reality applications, and industrial automation, ensuring seamless high-speed connectivity for both individual and enterprise use.

Enhanced connectivity

According to the PTA, Wi-Fi 7 will ease congestion in traditional frequency bands and reduce broadband delivery costs. The result will be more efficient connectivity across households, small businesses, campuses, hospitals and educational institutions. The system also enhances smart city networks and healthcare centres by providing dependable, faster links.

The development reinforces PTA’s pledge to bridge the digital divide and build a more inclusive digital economy. Improved performance in speed and latency will also strengthen network resilience and expand opportunities for digital services nationwide.

Government roadmap

On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, announced that the government plans to launch 5G services within months across seven major cities. The initiative follows PTA’s 2024 annual report, which cautioned that despite increasing broadband penetration, Pakistan faced financial and technical hurdles in shifting to 5G.

The minister, speaking at the inauguration of the 26th ITCN Asia Expo in Karachi, highlighted ongoing efforts to expand reliable internet access nationwide. She emphasised that information technology would act as a “core element” of the Pakistan-Saudi agreement signed recently, designed to strengthen digital infrastructure and accelerate economic development.