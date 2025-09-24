Pakistan, Sri Lanka vow stronger ties in trade, culture, and cricket

PM Shehbaz and President Dissanayake meet at UNGA, reaffirm commitment to deepening cooperation

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The meeting focused on the friendly ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and explored various dimensions of bilateral cooperation. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening high-level exchanges, boosting trade, enhancing educational and cultural ties, and deepening defense collaboration.

Discussions also touched on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan's commitment to further enhancing relations with Sri Lanka and appreciated the close cooperation between the two nations on international platforms.

Both sides agreed to promote cooperation in sports, especially cricket, expressing satisfaction over the growing ties. They also committed to maintaining close contact to further advance bilateral relations.