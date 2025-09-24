National security course delegation visits Supreme Court

Participants from Pakistan and allied nations briefed by Chief Justice on judicial role.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Participants of the National Security and War Course from the National Defence University (NDU) visited the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The delegation, led by Chief Instructor Major General Naeem Akhtar, met with the Chief Justice of Pakistan. It included officers from Pakistan's armed forces and civil services, along with 26 participants from friendly countries.

According to an official statement from the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice welcomed the delegation and briefed them on the judiciary's role under the principle of separation of powers.

The visit also featured a question-and-answer session between the delegation and the Chief Justice. Additionally, the group toured the Supreme Court Museum.