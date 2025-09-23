Minister launches Pakistan Software Export Board's tech initiatives

The initiatives are designed to bridge the gap between academia and the industry

KARACHI (APP) - Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja inaugurated the “Building Tomorrow: Launch of PSEB’s Tech Initiatives for Pakistan” in Karachi on Monday.

The event, organised by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), unveiled six flagship initiatives aimed at developing digital growth, empowering youth, and strengthening Pakistan’s global footprint in technology.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, the Federal Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to creating opportunities for Pakistan’s youth, who make up 60% of the population. She highlighted the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of equipping young people with cutting-edge digital skills to ensure sustainable economic progress.

“Prime Minister’s vision is clear: our youth are the backbone of our economy. By equipping them with cutting-edge digital skills and creating employment avenues, we can achieve sustainable economic growth. Programs such as DigiSkills and the newly launched Skill Tech Pakistan initiatives reflect our resolve to transform Pakistan into a knowledge-based economy,” she said.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja further shared that the government has developed a ten-year digital roadmap with a $25 billion revenue target, noting that the earnings generated through digital employment will contribute directly to strengthening the national economy.

The six initiatives under the Skill Tech Pakistan programme are designed to bridge the gap between academia and the industry while equipping young graduates with essential technical and soft skills. They focus on providing internships and placements, organizing specialized bootcamps and training programs, promoting communication and professional skills, offering certifications for small and medium-sized tech firms, establishing a facilitation hub to support companies, and creating platforms for global exposure of Pakistani startups.

Together, these initiatives will play a vital role in preparing Pakistan’s workforce for international markets, while simultaneously creating more jobs at home.