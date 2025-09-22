NASA reveals multiple life forms likely lived on Mars

(Web Desk) - NASA's Mars rover has uncovered evidence that the Red Planet experienced multiple episodes of flowing water, creating conditions that might have supported life.

Scientists identified two dozen types of minerals that show a dynamic history of volcanic rocks altered by interactions with liquid water in the Jezero Crater.

They said this indicated that Jezero hosted habitable environments on more than one occasion.

The water chemically transformed the rocks into salts and clay minerals, revealing three distinct episodes of fluid activity.

The first involved localized high-temperature acidic water, harsh and least favorable for life.

The second formed under moderate, neutral conditions, providing more hospitable environments over a larger area.

The third episode created widely distributed, low-temperature alkaline conditions, considered highly suitable for life.

Rice University graduate student Eleanor Moreland, who led the study, said: 'The minerals we find in Jezero support multiple, temporally distinct episodes of fluid alteration.

'This indicates there were several times in Mars' history when these particular volcanic rocks interacted with liquid water and therefore more than one time when this location hosted environments potentially suitable for life.'

Jezero Crater, a 28-mile-wide region on Mars, has been explored by NASA's Perseverance rover since its landing in February 2021 in the search for signs of ancient life.

Evidence from the rover confirms that the crater was once home to an ancient lake and river delta, with discoveries including unusual rock formations and organic molecules.

The latest research suggests that conditions suitable for life may have occurred multiple times throughout Mars' history.