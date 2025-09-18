Cybersecurity firm Netskope notches $8.8 billion valuation as shares jump in Nasdaq debut

(Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm Netskope commanded an $8.79 billion valuation as its shares jumped 21% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, adding to a string of successful tech IPOs this year.

The Santa Clara, California-based company's shares opened at $23 apiece, well above the $19 offer price. Netskope raised $908.2 million in its IPO by selling 47.8 million shares at the top end of its bumped-up range of $17 to $19 apiece.

The US IPO market is enjoying its strongest momentum in years, with several tech listings, including design software maker Figma, delivering blowout debuts, signaling pent-up investor demand for new issues.

Corporates are ramping up enterprise security spending given the rise of AI-driven cybersecurity threats, creating strong demand for Netskope's offerings.

"AI is kind of right in our wheelhouse ..securing it, enabling companies to say yes to leveraging it, by putting guardrails around it," Netskope CEO Sanjay Beri told Reuters in an interview.

Netskope CEO Sanjay Beri added that they want more people to know about Netskope, and becoming a public company helps achieve that goal. He also noted that the IPO had a very high demand, being oversubscribed 20 times.

"Netskope's debut will be closely watched because cybersecurity remains one of the few technology sectors with clear structural demand, yet recent IPO performances have been mixed," said Kat Liu, vice president at IPO research firm IPOX.

"Netskope's long-term performance will depend on broader market conditions, profitability trends and how it executes in an increasingly competitive space," said Greg Martin, managing director at Rainmaker Securities.



