New Pakistan-IAEA framework to boost peaceful use of nuclear technology

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have signed a Country Programme Framework (CPF) to enhance cooperation in nuclear science and technology.

The agreement, signed in Islamabad, marks the fifth such programme between the two sides and will remain in effect from 2026 to 2031.

Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Dr Raja Ali Raza Anwar, signed the framework on behalf of Pakistan, while the Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation represented the IAEA.

Five focus areas

Under the new framework, nuclear science and technology will be applied to directly support socio-economic development. The CPF outlines five priority areas: food and agriculture, human health and nutrition, climate change and water resource management, nuclear energy, and radiation and nuclear safety.

Officials noted that the programme aims to strengthen Pakistan’s use of advanced nuclear applications in sectors vital to the country’s sustainable growth.

Peaceful applications

Dr Raja Ali Raza Anwar stated that the signing of the framework reflects Pakistan’s commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear science and technology. He added that, with IAEA support, Pakistan will continue deploying modern technology in food, health, energy, and environmental fields.