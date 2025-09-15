AI helps reveal hidden earthquakes in Italy

(Web Desk) - Researchers have used artificial intelligence to assess the earthquake risk of Campi Flegrei, a volcanic area in Italy home to 500,000 people, to help predict and mitigate the impacts of future seismic activity.

The technology revealed there were 4 times as many earthquakes in the area as had been previously detected. The researchers suggest that this more accurate data will help shape public responses to future earthquakes, keeping residents safer.

The Campi Flegrei caldera is an active volcanic field located west of Naples. The volcano is responsible for producing 2 of the largest eruptions in Europe, although according to this new study, an eruption might not be the main concern of residents.

“One of the biggest concerns in the short term in Campi Flegrei is not an eruption, but a moderate earthquake at shallow depth,” says Greg Beroza, a geophysics professor at Stanford University in the US and the study’s co-author.

The region is currently experiencing a period of significantly increased seismic activity, with 5 earthquakes above a magnitude 4 recorded in the first 8 months of this year.

“Seismicity could change at any time, and that may be the most important thing about this study: this capability of getting a clear view is now operational,” says Beroza.

When scientists have access to more accurate earthquake data, such as the location and length of the fault, it can help researchers determine the range of magnitudes of future earthquakes. Providing this information to city planners and residents is crucial to mitigate any potential upcoming risks that may occur in Campi Flegrei.

