China urges US to address TikTok issue through dialogue

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will review issues around TikTok in accordance with laws and regulations and urges the US to resolve concerns through dialogue based on mutual respect and equal consultation, a Chinese commerce ministry statement said on Friday.

The US Treasury has said ByteDance's short video app, which faces a potential ban in the U.S. unless it moves to US ownership, will be on the agenda of a meeting with senior Chinese officials next week in Madrid.

US President Donald Trump, who launched a TikTok account last month, has extended a deadline for TikTok to divest its US assets to September 17.