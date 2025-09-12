Fintech Lendbuzz files for US IPO

(Reuters) - Auto loans platform Lendbuzz on Friday filed for an initial public offering in the US, the latest financial technology firm set to hit the new listings market.

Fintech IPOs are starting to trickle back in numbers after a years-long slump as higher interest rates and steep valuations sapped investor appetite.

Founded in 2015, Lendbuzz uses artificial intelligence to offer auto loans to people who lack credit history and have struggled to borrow funds from traditional banks.

Lendbuzz will list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "LBZZ". Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets and Mizuho are the lead underwriters for the offering.