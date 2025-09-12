Futuristic aircraft uses AI to deploy huge airbags when engine failure is detected

(Web Desk) - Just three months after the catastrophic Air India crash, engineers have been inspired to come up with a potential solution.

And although it may look peculiar, it might just save thousands of lives per year.

The concept, dubbed Project Rebirth, is an adapted airplane system that uses massive airbags akin to the ones found in cars.

Sensors and AI software can detect when a crash is going to happen, triggering fast deployment of airbags at the nose, belly, and tail.

The bags collectively form a huge protective cocoon, ensuring that any unplanned descent to the ground is not a violent or explosive one, however fast the plane is going.

So although it might be a bumpy landing, a catastrophic impact is avoided and passengers and crew would be ultimately safe.

Project Rebirth is one of the finalists for the prestigious James Dyson Award, which recognizes inventions that can change the world.

Project Rebirth is the creation of engineers Eshel Wasim and Dharsan Srinivasan at the Dubai campus of Birla Institute of Technology And Science, Pilani.

On the James Dyson Award website, they call it the first 'AI-powered crash survival system', inspired by a 'moment of heartbreak' earlier this year.

