Apple's new headphones can translate foreign languages in real time

(Web Desk) - The thinnest iPhone ever may have been biggest talking point from Apple's latest unveiling event on Tuesday.

But it seems many fans are more excited about Apple's futuristic new headphones, which should let them live out their Star Trek fantasies.

Apple's new AirPods Pro 3, which start at $249/£219, come with a long-awaited feature called Live Translation.

The sci-fi-worthy tool allows real-time communications between two people who don't speak the same language.

Fans are comparing it to the 'Communicator' device from Star Trek, which allows direct contact between individuals on different spaceships.

The technology – which requires a connected iPhone – is also reminiscent of the green ‘Universal Translator’ device from TV series Futurama.

At launch, Live Translation is available in English – both British English and American English – as well as French, German, Spanish and Portuguese.

But later this year, Apple will also add Italian, Japanese, Korean and simplified Chinese to the available languages.

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 will hit the shelves on September 19, but they're now available to pre-order, along with its new iPhone 17 family.

If you're in a foreign country and need a translation, you'll need to simply tap the AirPods Pro 3 to activate the new tool.

It converts someone speaking their native language (for example, Spanish) into English, which is relayed by Siri’s voice into the ears.

When Siri is speaking, active noise cancellation reduces the speaker’s voice so that the bot's translation can be clearly heard.

If the foreign speaker also has a pair of AirPods Pro 3, you'll be able to engage them in a back-and-forth conversation like this. If they don't, don't worry, because you can still use the technology.

If you start speaking the response in English, you'll be able to hold up your iPhone for the person to read what you're saying (in their native language).

According to Engadget which tried the technology, there's a slight delay between the original speech and Siri’s translation, making for ‘some awkward pauses’.

This is because the captured audio has to be processed on the iPhone – 'the brains of the operation' – before it can be translated into the second language.