M&S digital chief exits months after damaging hack

(Reuters) - Marks & Spencer's chief digital and technology officer is stepping down from her role, months after a cyberattack crippled its online operations, the British retailer said on Thursday.

An M&S spokesperson said that Rachel Higham, who joined the group last June, was taking a career break.

"She has been a steady hand and calm head at an extraordinary time for the business and we wish her well for the future."

News of her departure was first reported by Sky News.

In May, M&S forecast that the hacking of its systems would cost it about 300 million pounds ($405 million) in lost operating profit in its 2025/26 financial year, though it hoped to halve that impact through insurance and cost controls.

The M&S spokesperson said Higham's exit had prompted a wider reshuffle of responsibilities.

M&S veteran Sacha Berendji will take on the digital and technology function in addition to his leadership of property and store development.

Also, Thinus Keeve, who joined the business as retail director in June, reporting to Berendji, will now report directly to Chief Executive Stuart Machin.

Shares in M&S are down 8.5% so far this year.