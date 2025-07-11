Google to discount cloud computing services for US government

Technology Technology Google to discount cloud computing services for US government

In April, Google agreed to offer a 71% discount till September 30 to US federal agencies

Follow on Published On: Fri, 11 Jul 2025 11:34:09 PKT

(Reuters) - Google will heavily discount cloud computing services for the U.S. government in a deal that could be finalised within weeks, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing a senior official at the General Services Administration (GSA).

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Oracle (ORCL.N) will offer federal agencies a 75% discount on its license-based software and a "substantial" discount on its cloud service through the end of November.

Google's cloud contract is likely "to land in a similar spot", the Financial Times said, citing a senior official at the General Services Administration, adding that equivalent discounts from Microsoft's (MSFT.O) Azure and Amazon Web Services (AMZN.O) are expected to follow soon.

"Every single of those companies is totally bought in, they understand the mission," the senior official told the newspaper. "We will get there with all four players."

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Google and the General Services Administration did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside regular business hours.

In April, Google agreed to offer a 71% discount till September 30 to U.S. federal agencies for its business apps package that could generate up to $2 billion in cost savings if there is government-wide adoption.