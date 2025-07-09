SEMCO Technologies surges in market debut as latest French tech IPO

(Reuters) - Shares of SEMCO Technologies (ALSEM.PA), surged 41% in their Paris trading debut on Wednesday, as the French chipmaking equipment supplier became the second technology company to be listed in the French capital this year.

The Montpellier-based company raised 45 million euros ($48.5 million) through its initial public offering (IPO) on Paris' junior exchange Euronext Growth, giving it a market value of 154 million euros at the listing price of 15 euros per share.

SEMCO follows artificial intelligence startup LightOn, which became Europe's first listed generative AI company when it debuted in Paris in November, and consumer credit firm Younited Financial, which completed the first French IPO of 2025 in January.

Investor appetite for European technology companies remains strong, particularly those serving the booming semiconductor industry driven by demand for AI-enabling technologies.

SEMCO makes electrostatic chucks, or "eChucks" — arms that handle silicon wafers during production.

These devices use electrical charges to grip the thin silicon discs without physical clamps.

The IPO was heavily oversubscribed, with institutional investors bidding 5.5 times the available shares and retail investors oversubscribing by more than 7 times.

SEMCO plans to use the proceeds to expand its manufacturing capacity, invest in new technology and strengthen its international presence, CEO Laurent Pelissier said in a statement.

It targets revenue of about 33 million euros in 2025 and more than 55 million euros by 2028, with a profit margin exceeding 40%.

The listing came at a time when Euronext is seeking to boost European IPO activity through initiatives like the European Common Prospectus, launched in April to streamline cross-border listings.

SEMCO is a subsidiary of Grenoble-based ECM Group.