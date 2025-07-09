Google AI spending primarily on technical infrastructure

Technology Technology Google AI spending primarily on technical infrastructure

In April, Alphabet said it was committed to spending some $75bn to build out data centre capacity

Follow on Published On: Wed, 09 Jul 2025 08:58:59 PKT

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Google's AI investments are primarily in technical infrastructure, Google APAC head of AI and emerging tech policy Eunice Huang said on Wednesday.

"As our CEO has said, in these early days of a very transformative technology, the risks of under investing are dramatically higher than the risks of over investing," Huang said, during a panel discussion at the Reuters NEXT Asia summit in Singapore.

In April, Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Google's parent company, said it was still committed to spending some $75 billion this year to build out data centre capacity despite turmoil over U.S. tariffs and sought to reassure investors that its AI plans were yielding good returns.

Meanwhile, Meta Platforms (META.O) is racing to secure top artificial intelligence talent for its newly created Superintelligence Labs to better compete with rivals including OpenAI, Google and Anthropic.

The Facebook and Instagram parent's aggressive hiring for its unified AI initiative has intensified the talent war in Silicon Valley.

It also follows senior staff departures and a poor reception for Meta's latest open-source Llama 4 model, challenges that have allowed Google, OpenAI and China's DeepSeek to seize momentum in the AI race.

In June, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said Meta had offered his employees bonuses of $100 million to recruit them.

Meta hired the former Scale AI CEO to head the new division as chief AI officer, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also hired some Scale AI staff after the company invested $14.3 billion in the data-labeling startup.