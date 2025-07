Trump Media seeks SEC approval for blue-chip crypto ETF

Tue, 08 Jul 2025 20:11:59 PKT

(Reuters) - Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT.O) is looking to launch an exchange-traded fund that will invest in multiple crypto tokens, including bitcoin, ether, solana and ripple, a filing with the US markets regulator showed on Tuesday.