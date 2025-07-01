Rheinmetall seeks sales of up to 50 bln eur by 2030, CEO tells German TV

Published On: Tue, 01 Jul 2025

BERLIN (Reuters) - Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) is seeking to reach sales of between 40 and 50 billion euros ($59 billion) by 2030, CEO Armin Papperger told broadcasters RTL and NTV in an interview published on Tuesday.

"I would like this company to have a turnover of between 40 and 50 billion and a profit of just under 10 billion," Papperger said, adding that he saw the company growing from 40,000 to 70,000 employees within the next 2-3 years.