Flying saucer caught on camera by US military in newly-released footage

The video was recorded over the Afghan-Pakistan border in November 2020

Published On: Thu, 19 Jun 2025 07:43:47 PKT

(Web Desk) - US military personnel captured an eerie flying saucer UFO in incredible new footage that has just been released to the public.

Investigative journalists Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp say the video was recorded by government personnel over the Afghan-Pakistan border in November 2020. They released it to the public on Tuesday.

It shows a massive disc weaving in and out of cloud cover. The Department of Defense labeled the disc a UAP - unidentified anomalous phenomena - and it looks markedly different to other 'tic-tac'-shaped UFOs seen in recent military footage.

The raw thermal imagery, along with two additional enhanced clips produced by the U.S. government, show the unidentified craft abruptly changing direction - all without any visible signs of propulsion.

'This is the first time in history that military filmed footage of a disc-shaped UAP, designated as such by the military, has been captured on camera and released to the public,' Corbell told DailyMail.com. 'It has implications that are huge.'

The object was spotted during a reconnaissance mission by a high-altitude Air Force platform.

According to internal government slides Corbell and Knapp have seen, the UAP was described as 'navigating through clouds' and characterized as a 'disc'.

The military's own internal enhancements - now made public - further underline the object's unusual heat signature, or lack thereof.

'You do not see plumes of heat coming off this disc-shaped object,' Corbell explained.

'This was captured on a thermal sensor - it should have detected heat if any traditional propulsion was present. But there's nothing. That's one of the wildest aspects.'

In simple terms, that means it is unclear exactly how the disc is being powered. Terrestrial aircraft tend to use jet or propeller engines which can leave obvious trails across the sky.

The footage was extensively studied within intelligence community investigations for years, known to those with high-level access but never intended for public release.

Corbell and Knapp said they spent over two years validating the authenticity of the clips with multiple sources, including individuals who actively work in official U.S. government UFO programs.

'The source is legit. We know it's real,' Knapp confirmed during the latest episode of their podcast Weaponized. 'It was not supposed to be made public. But it should've been.'

The object is estimated to be between 200 and 400 meters in diameter, though Corbell admits its exact size is still being debated, with further analysis required to offer more accurate perspective on its size.

'There's depth of field. There's relative distance. The shape is undeniable,' Corbell said. 'And the movement? It's extraordinary. You're seeing it dip into clouds, then emerge and reverse direction. That's not an artifact. That's a real object in motion.'