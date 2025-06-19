CM Maryam for accelerating work on Nawaz Sharif IT City

Technology Technology CM Maryam for accelerating work on Nawaz Sharif IT City

Reviews progress on the project

Follow on Published On: Thu, 19 Jun 2025 03:16:00 PKT

LAHORE (APP) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, reviewed progress on the Nawaz Sharif IT City project, Punjab’s flagship initiative for technological advancement.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the Nawaz Sharif IT City has become the first project in Punjab to be formally approved by the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA). The STZA has granted official approval for the establishment of the “NSIT Silicon Block,” marking a major milestone for the project.

It was further revealed that globally renowned IT conglomerates have shown strong interest in becoming part of the Nawaz Sharif IT City. As many as 23 prominent IT companies have expressed willingness to establish their offices and facilities within the Silicon Block. Plots have already been acquired for this purpose.

The meeting was informed that the prestigious Imperial College London, in collaboration with Novecare, will establish a state-of-the-art medical college and hospital within the IT City. NetCol is set to launch Pakistan’s first comprehensive IT university at the site, while the Roots Group is entering into a joint venture with the University of Warwick, UK.

Additionally, leading tech firms DataFort and Mari-Tech will jointly establish Tier 3 and Tier 4 data centres, while Data Rocks has shown interest in setting up Punjab’s first FTA-approved laboratory.

CEO Central Business District (CBD) Punjab Imran Amin provided a comprehensive briefing on the progress of the project. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed all departments concerned to accelerate work on the project and to take all necessary measures for the timely establishment of Nawaz Sharif IT City.

She emphasized the importance of proactive, efficient, and coordinated efforts to transform the IT City into a hub of innovation, investment, and employment.