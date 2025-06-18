All new Facebook videos to be classified as Reels soon, Meta says

The Instagram parent said Reels on Facebook will no longer have length or format restrictions

Published On: Wed, 18 Jun 2025 09:08:27 PKT

(Reuters) - All new videos uploaded on Facebook will soon be classified as Reels, simplifying how users publish visual content, social media giant Meta Platforms (META.O), opens new tab said on Tuesday.

The Instagram parent said Reels on Facebook will no longer have length or format restrictions, and include all types of video content — short, long and live.

Previously uploaded video content will remain as such on the platform while videos posted after the change will be classified as Reels. The company will also rename the Video tab as Reels tab.

As part of the update, users will be prompted to confirm their audience setting or select a new one if their feed posts and Reels currently have different settings. The update will also give users access to more creative tools.

Meta said it will gradually roll out these changes globally to profiles and pages over the coming months.