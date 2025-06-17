Spanish power grid's lack of control over voltage led to blackout

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Energy Minister Sara Aagesen said on Tuesday the chain reaction that led to the massive blackout that hit Spain and Portugal on April 28 was due to the power grid's lack of capacity to control grid voltage.

She said some power plants in the country were not regulating the grid's voltage as required by law in the moments before the blackout, an investigation carried out by her services found.

The extensive report of the investigation will be made public later on Tuesday afternoon, she said in a news briefing held in Madrid on Tuesday.

The investigation found no evidence of a cyberattack, she added.