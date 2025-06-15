Digital technology to help financially empower women: CM

LAHORE (APP) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction over the remarkable results of the Punjab Information Technology Board’s (PITB) innovative digital initiatives aimed at financially empowering women.

She described these efforts as a revolutionary step toward ensuring that the daughters of Punjab are equipped to live, learn, and lead with confidence. “The daughters of Punjab have every right to live with dignity, acquire skills, and move forward,” the CM said.

“They no longer merely dream, they now have the tools and opportunities to achieve those dreams. This is the true measure of our success.”

The CM praised the PITB’s role in leveraging digital tools to create pathways for women’s financial independence.

Highlighting the government’s flagship initiative “SheWins”, she said the program is creating integrated digital collaborations through Modern Skills Training Centers established in every district. These centers are enabling women to gain training in e-commerce, social media marketing, content creation, and other in-demand digital skills.

The CM shared that women across Punjab are actively participating in the SheWins program, moving steadily towards financial independence by generating personal income.

“This platform offers skilled women from every district the opportunity to access relevant markets and build sustainable livelihoods,” she noted.

She added that Women Development Centers, established across university campuses in Punjab, are offering not only training but also legal guidance and leadership opportunities for female students.

These centers are providing a safe and supportive environment where young women can grow personally and professionally.

“Training boosts both self-reliance and confidence,” the CM said, reaffirming her commitment to digitally empowering the women of Punjab and transforming them into key contributors to the province’s progress.