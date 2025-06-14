WestJet probes cybersecurity incident affecting app and internal systems

Technology Technology WestJet probes cybersecurity incident affecting app and internal systems

WestJet probes cybersecurity incident affecting app and internal systems

Follow on Published On: Sat, 14 Jun 2025 23:54:44 PKT

(Reuters) - Canada's WestJet Airlines is investigating a cybersecurity incident that has disrupted access to its mobile app and some internal systems, affecting an undisclosed number of users, the airlines said in a statement.

WestJet said specialised internal teams are working alongside law enforcement and Transport Canada to limit the impact and determine the scope of the breach.

"We are expediting efforts to safeguard sensitive data and personal information for both our guests and employees," the company said, adding it was too early to speculate on the scope or cause of the incident.

A spokesperson for the company said WestJet's operations remain safe and unaffected.

Canada's critical infrastructure has seen a rise in cyber threats. Earlier in April, energy provider Emera and its subsidiary Nova Scotia Power disclosed a cyber intrusion that involved unauthorized access to parts of their network and business servers.