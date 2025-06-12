Scientists identify strange 'communication' of non-human intelligence in Earth's oceans

Technology Technology Scientists identify strange 'communication' of non-human intelligence in Earth's oceans

It's the first time scientists have seen whales sending out these unique

Follow on Published On: Thu, 12 Jun 2025 05:15:14 PKT

(Web Desk) - Scientists have found the source of a strange form of communication in the ocean that they say could help them locate extraterrestrial life in space.

Researchers from the SETI Institute (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) revealed that large 'smoke ring-like' bubbles coming from underwater were created by humpback whales, which researchers believe is their way of greeting nearby humans.

It's the first time scientists have seen whales sending out these unique rings while interacting with people in the wild, and the SETI team said they show an intentional attempt to get the attention of humans - just like saying hello.

Until now, the bubble rings have only been seen while humpbacks were gathering prey and when males were making a trail of bubble rings to attract a mate.

Researchers said it's quite possible whales have been trying to communicate with people for years but the phenomenon hasn't been studied until now.

The team added that these bubble rings could help researchers refine their search for an alien intelligence in the cosmos, opening a door to spotting unusual signals from space that we normally wouldn't think are meant for humans.

Study co-lead author Dr Fred Sharpe from the University of California-Davis said: 'They are blowing bubble rings in our direction in an apparent attempt to playfully interact, observe our response, and/or engage in some form of communication.'

Now, the institute's WhaleSETI team is studying if this could be a sign that intelligent marine animals are trying to talk to humans, in the same way that aliens from a distant ocean may try to contact Earth.

Scientists analyzed 12 bubble ring episodes that involved 11 different humpback whales between 2019 and 2023 in the wild.

These rare reports came from naturalists, citizen scientists, and researchers who revealed what they saw on social media, during interviews, or at scientific conferences.

In total, the witnesses spotted 39 bubble rings from whale-watching boats, research vessels, private ships, and airplanes.

The study, published in Marine Mammal Science, found that bubble rings were produced in three main contexts: feeding, resting, and curiosity - which was the most common purpose.

There were nine instances of humpback whales blowing bubble rings near boats and swimmers.

The whales in these cases were consistently seen approaching boats and people in the water without any signs of aggression, splashing their tails and spraying water out of their blowholes.

The researchers said this was a clear sign that the humpbacks were relaxed and trying to be playful, leading them to feel comfortable communicating with the humans near them.