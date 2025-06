Netflix to invest over 1.14 billion-dollar in Spain until 2029

Technology Technology Netflix to invest over 1.14 billion-dollar in Spain until 2029

Netflix to invest over 1.14 billion-dollar in Spain until 2029

Follow on Published On: Tue, 10 Jun 2025 18:39:00 PKT

MADRID (Reuters) - Netflix (NFLX.O), is set to invest over 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) to produce content in Spain over the next four years, the streaming giant's co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, told an event in Madrid on Tuesday.