IAEA chief relays Iran warning against Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities

Follow on Published On: Mon, 09 Jun 2025 23:51:13 PKT

CAIRO (Reuters) - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said Iranians warned him that an Israel strike on the country's nuclear facilities could cause Iran to be more determined about developing a nuclear weapon, according to an interview broadcast and published on Monday.

“A strike could potentially have an amalgamating effect, solidifying Iran’s determination – I will say it plainly – to pursue a nuclear weapon or withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons,” Grossi said in the interview, published in the Jerusalem Post website and broadcast on i24 TV on Monday.

