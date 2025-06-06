Pakistan's crypto minister engages US leaders to boost digital economy ties

'Pakistan is not waiting to catch up — we are here to lead'

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, Bilal Bin Saqib, met with top US officials and lawmakers this week in Washington D.C. to strengthen cooperation on digital assets, blockchain regulation, and financial innovation.

The minister held discussions with Senator Cynthia Lummis, a key architect of US crypto legislation, as well as Senators Bill Hagerty, Rick Scott, Tim Sheehy, and Jim Justice — all advocates for blockchain innovation.

He also engaged with members of the House Financial Services Committee and White House advisers, a news release on Friday said.

“Pakistan is not waiting to catch up — we are here to lead,” said Minister Bilal. “From Capitol Hill to the White House, I shared a new face of Pakistan: one driven by youth, innovation, and global partnerships.”

The talks focused on Pakistan’s recent initiatives, including plans for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, a virtual asset regulatory framework, and stablecoin adoption to streamline remittances.

With $36 billion in annual remittances and a booming freelance sector, Pakistan aims to become a hub for responsible digital finance.

“We came to learn, listen, and contribute,” Bilal added. “Our goal is to adapt the best global ideas for Pakistan’s unique needs.”

The visit signals Pakistan’s push to shape the digital economy alongside major players, leveraging its young population and tech potential.