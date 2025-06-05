Amazon prepares to test humanoid robots for deliveries

(Reuters) - Amazon (AMZN.O), opens new tab is developing software for humanoid robots that could eventually take the jobs of delivery workers, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Amazon is completing construction of a "humanoid park," an indoor obstacle course at one of the company's San Francisco, California offices, where it will soon test such robots, the report added.

The company is developing the artificial intelligence software that would power such robots, the report said, adding that Amazon plans to use hardware from other firms in its tests, for now.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for a comment outside its regular business hours.

In a series of announcements on Wednesday, Amazon demonstrated how stockroom robots, delivery people and its sprawling warehouses will all benefit from a hefty dose of AI, speeding packages to customer doorsteps.