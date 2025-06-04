Amazon to invest 10 billion-dollar in North Carolina to expand cloud, AI infrastructure

Published On: Wed, 04 Jun 2025 21:41:08 PKT

(Reuters) - Amazon.com (AMZN.O), said on Wednesday it would invest $10 billion in North Carolina to expand its artificial intelligence infrastructure, deepening its presence in the state as it moves to cement its position in the fast-growing technology.

The planned investment in Richmond County would create at least 500 high-skilled jobs, including data-center engineers and network specialists, Amazon said.

The move is the latest in a series of outlays Amazon has pledged in the past few years, as Big Tech companies race to build data centers needed to power AI applications.

Amazon said it has invested $12 billion in North Carolina since 2010.