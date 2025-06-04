UK's Marlowe in talks with outsourcer Mitie over potential deal

(Reuters) - British business software provider Marlowe (MRLM.L), said on Wednesday it was in talks to be acquired by outsourcer Mitie Group (MTO.L).

Marlowe provides compliance and risk management services, including safety inspections and employee health support, to businesses across the UK. The company has a market capitalization of nearly 290 million pounds ($392.31 million).

Marlowe said Mitie is required to make a firm offer by July 2.

Mitie provides security, cleaning, engineering and other services to public and private sector clients.