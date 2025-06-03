Keysight to divest Spirent units to VIAVI as part of US consent agreement
Technology
(Reuters) - Electronic equipment maker Keysight Technologies (KEYS.N), on Tuesday said it will divest Spirent Communications' (SPT.L), high-speed ethernet and other business lines to VIAVI Solutions (VIAV.O), as part of a consent agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.
On Monday, the DOJ required Keysight to divest three of Spirent's businesses, including high-speed ethernet, network security, and channel emulation business lines, to address antitrust concerns tied its acquisition of the British telecommunications firm for a purchase originally valued at $1.5 billion.