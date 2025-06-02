US to require asset divestitures for Keysight purchase of Spirent

Published On: Mon, 02 Jun 2025 23:44:06 PKT

(Reuters) - The US government on Monday said it will require asset divestitures before allowing Keysight Technologies (KEYS.N), to complete its all-cash purchase of Spirent Communications (SPT.L).

In court filings, the US Department of Justice said the proposed merger of two of the largest global providers of high-speed ethernet testing, network security testing and radio frequency channel emulators might otherwise substantially lessen competition and harm customers, violating antitrust law.

Keysight, based in Santa Rosa, California, agreed in March 2024 to buy U.K.-based Spirent for 1.16 billion British pounds (now about $1.56 billion).