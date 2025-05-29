Synopsys suspends forecasts after US cracks down on China chip software exports

Technology Technology Synopsys suspends forecasts after US cracks down on China chip software exports

Synopsys suspends forecasts after US cracks down on China chip software exports

Follow on Published On: Thu, 29 May 2025 23:44:27 PKT

(Reuters) - Synopsys (SNPS.O), suspended its annual and quarterly forecasts just a day after issuing them, as new U.S. export restrictions on China cast uncertainty over its ability to sell chip design software in the key market.

Shares of the company were down 2.5% in afternoon trade.

The company said it received a letter from the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce, informing Synopsys of new export restrictions related to China, after reporting results on Wednesday.

"Synopsys is currently assessing the potential impact of the BIS letter on its business, operating results and financial condition," it said in a statement.

The United States has ordered a broad swathe of companies to stop shipping goods to China without a license and revoked licenses already granted to certain suppliers, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Firms that supply electronic design automation (EDA) software for semiconductors were sent letters last Friday saying that licenses would now be required to ship to Chinese customers.

Siemens will work with customers globally to mitigate the impact of the new restrictions, a company spokesperson said late on Wednesday.

Cadence, which declined to comment on Wednesday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new restrictions — which are likely to escalate tensions with Beijing — appear aimed at choke points to prevent China from getting products necessary for key sectors.