Britain's first-ever flying taxi takes to the skies

The vehicle is capable of carrying one pilot and four passengers

Thu, 29 May 2025 07:38:23 PKT

(Web Desk) - Britain’s first-ever flying taxi has completed its first journey as the government backs plans to introduce the service by 2028.

The prototype VX4 electric aircraft is the first of its kind to complete a cross-country trip from the Cotswolds in normal airspace outside of test conditions in European aviation history.

Developed by Bristol-based start-up Vertical Aerospace, the vehicle is capable of carrying one pilot and four passengers, and can reach speeds of up to 150 mph across a distance of 100 miles.

Last month, the government announced £20 million of funding to make the use of commercial drones and flying taxi services a reality.

The Department for Transport (DfT) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will be supported by the new Regulatory Innovation Office, which aims to cut red tape to ensure new technology reaches the public sooner.

Chief test pilot Simon Davies said: “Taking the aircraft beyond the airfield and cruising over the Cotswolds for the first time was truly special and a career highlight for me.

“Our performance predictions were absolutely spot on, and the aircraft took off as a natural extension of all the ground tests and preparation we’ve done. There are aircraft which are safe and capable but not always enjoyable to fly.

“The VX4 was not only safe but was an absolute pleasure. It is responsive, smooth, simple to operate and the sound level from the propellers is quiet and pleasant in the cockpit. An honour to fly, and a real testament to the incredible team behind it.”

Industry experts believe the flying taxis could improve connectivity across the UK, with a journey from Brighton to Heathrow estimated to be just 20 minutes.

In March, US company Joby Aviation announced its collaboration with Virgin Atlantic which aims to offer “seamless, zero-emission, short-range journeys across the UK”, starting with hubs at Heathrow and Manchester Airport.

Joby’s electric air taxi is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers at speeds of up to 200mph.