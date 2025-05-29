PTA alerts public to stealing of data thru fake calls, messages

Fraudsters are reaching out to people via phone calls, emails, and text messages

(Web Desk) – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a public warning about a surge in phishing scams involving individuals impersonating PTA officials to steal sensitive personal information.

According to a statement, fraudsters are reaching out to people via phone calls, emails, and text messages, attempting to extract confidential details such as passwords, One-Time Passwords (OTPs), and online login credentials.

“The PTA does not request such information through any communication channel,” the authority clarified. “Remain vigilant — PTA will never ask for your passwords, OTPs, or personal details. Protect your privacy and report any suspicious activity.”

The PTA urged the public to exercise caution and refrain from interacting with unknown callers or clicking on suspicious links. Sharing private data with unverified sources can result in identity theft or financial loss.

To report scam numbers, citizens can contact the PTA helpline at 0800-55055.

For financial frauds, the State Bank of Pakistan can be reached at (021) 111-723-273, while the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is available for assistance via helpline 1991.

The PTA has reiterated the importance of staying informed and alert in the face of increasing digital threats.