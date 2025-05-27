Stunning photos of Milky Way dazzle in space snap contest

See some of the sensational photos that have wowed judges at this year’s annual competition

(Web Desk) - There’s some real stars quality in the nightscapes nominated for the annual Milky Way Photographer of the Year.

Photos taken from space, Chile and the US are all in the running for the out-of-this-world picture prize.

Travel blog Capture The Atlas revealed the sensational photos that have wowed judges at this year’s competition.

Photographer Uroš Fink, who took a snap from an Austrian ice hut, said: “Undoubtedly my wildest location this winter – Austria’s Dobratsch mountain!

“The sky was magnificent, with Jupiter and Mars shining brightly.

"In the foreground is the cabin, where I spent three freezing hours waiting for the perfect shot of the Milky Way’s core.

"It turned out exactly as I envisioned—a true winter fairytale.”

Now in its eighth year, the Milky Way Photographer of the Year showcases 25 breathtaking images of the night sky taken from across the globe - and even one from space.

This year’s selection includes a rare Milky Way shot captured from the International Space Station, along with stunning views from lesser-seen locations like Chad, northern Argentina, Socotra Island, Namibia, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond.

There are also snaps of the Milky Way captured alongside spectacular celestial events - including a comet, meteor shower, and lunar eclipse - highlighting the ever-changing magic of the night sky.