Canadian telecom firm Bell's services down for tens of thousands of users, Downdetector shows

Technology Technology Canadian telecom firm Bell's services down for tens of thousands of users, Downdetector shows

Canadian telecom firm Bell's services down for tens of thousands of users, Downdetector shows

Follow on Published On: Wed, 21 May 2025 19:45:44 PKT

(Reuters) - Canadian telecom firm BCE's (BCE.TO), Bell was down for tens of thousands of users in the country on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 92,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the chatbot as of 9:51 a.m. ET, Downdetector showed, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.