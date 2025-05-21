Shopify launches AI tool that builds complete online stores from keywords

Technology Technology Shopify launches AI tool that builds complete online stores from keywords

Shopify launches AI tool that builds complete online stores from keywords

Follow on Published On: Wed, 21 May 2025 19:43:28 PKT

(Reuters) - Shopify (SHOP.TO) on Wednesday rolled out a generative artificial intelligence feature that would allow merchants on its e-commerce platform to set up their online stores by entering descriptive keywords.

The "AI Store Builder" generates three store layouts, complete with images and text, based on the keywords, helping sellers significantly reduce the time and resources required to design their website.

While Shopify has offered various AI-based tools and third-party applications to assist merchants in building their stores, the AI Store Builder is the first integrated feature that fully automates the website setup process.

"Instead of just having a merchant click and drag and fill out text fields on how they want their site to look - which can be daunting for some - we thought why not ask them more open-ended questions and set up their store in the best likeness we can imagine, using AI," said Vanessa Lee, vice president of product at Shopify.

Shopify has bet heavily on AI products to draw more merchants to its platform, offering tools that range from image generation to inventory management.